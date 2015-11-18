Paris is on edge. Following last Friday’s attacks, which killed 129 people and injured 352 others, many in the city are trapped between the desire to return to daily life and the fear that more violence could senselessly erupt in the ordinary places they frequent — the cafes, restaurants, theaters, and sports stadiums.
After a lightbulb exploded at a restaurant in the Marais Sunday evening, diners jumped to their feet, breaking plates and wine glasses as they ran for the door. Moments later, hundreds honoring the victims at Place de la Republique stampeded from the square during another false alarm, with people tripping over candles and flower bouquets in the panic.
The atmosphere immediately following the attack on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January was one of empowerment. This time, there’s much more confusion and fear — particularly for young people, who were the main target of Friday's attacks.
"Charlie Hebdo was different because they were trying to kill journalists who worked for a specific magazine, but this time they killed people who were just enjoying their Friday night," said Séva Ankevis, a 21-year-old art history student who had a friend at the Bataclan concert hall on Friday. "So I am just angry, yes. I think I’m angry."
Refinery29 spoke to Ankevis and other young people about life in Paris after the attacks.
