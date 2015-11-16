Anonymous Declares War Following French Attacks

The "hacktivist" collective Anonymous isn't one to sit idly by when injustice strikes the world. In response to Friday's attacks in Paris, which have left 129 dead, Anonymous has declared war on the Islamic State group, the militant organization claiming responsibility for the attacks.
On November 14, Anonymous posted a video announcing its intentions. In it, a spokesman wearing the group's iconic Guy Fawkes mask tells the world, "War is declared. Get prepared." You can watch the full video below (but it is in French).
The video's speaker says that Anonymous will hunt down ISIS through "massive cyber attacks." He also promises that this will be "the biggest operation ever" for the hacker group.
In the past, Anonymous has declared war against Louis Vuitton, taken down MasterCard's website for denying cardholders the ability to donate to Wikileaks, and hacked militant websites following the Charlie Hebdo attacks in Paris in January. Anonymous also hacked thousands of ISIS Twitter accounts following Charlie Hebdo. We'll see what the hacker group has in store this time.
