When Whitney Port stepped out with stunning hair and makeup for her bridal shower, we all knew that her actual wedding beauty look would not disappoint. And we were right. For her nuptials last weekend in Palm Springs, Port opted for completely unexpected hair (a knotted ponytail with a fern as an accessory), soft washes of color on her face, and a negative-space manicure. Naturally, we caught up with her glam squad to get all the details.
The Makeup
“Whitney's wedding look was so fun to create,” makeup artist Phoebe Ogan tells us. “She wanted to look like herself, but special and different." With that in mind, Ogan and Port decided on "dewy skin and soft shades of pink and peach.” Ogan started with Lancôme’s Miracle Cushion Foundation in Ivoire 140 with NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in Vanilla applied only where needed. Then, she gave Port a long-lasting flush with Tarte’s Cheek Stain in Glisten. “To finish off her skin, I dusted on Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze & Glow,” Ogan says.
Advertisement
“
[We] decided on dewy skin and soft shades of pink and peach.
Makeup Artist Phoebe Ogan
”
“[The] eyes were so simple: Make Up For Ever Aqua Matic in ME-54, a shimmery pink, on her lid, and a little bit of NARS Eyeliner in Via Appia smudged on the lashline,” Ogan says. A few coats of waterproof mascara (essential for any wedding, obviously) completed Port’s eye look.
Ogan opted for long-lasting lip colors as well, courtesy of a few layered products: bareMinerals' Lipliner in Liberated, Tarte’s Power Pigment in Glisten, and Smashbox’s Long-Wear Lip Lacquer in Off-Duty.
Of course, her wedding wasn’t without a makeup change. “When she changed into the reception dress, I popped Stila’s Metals Shadow in [Metallic] Dusty Rose on her lids,” Ogan says. “It gave an incredible glow to her eyes, with shimmery chunks of pink, metal flakes which caught the lights as she danced.”
Ogan opted for long-lasting lip colors as well, courtesy of a few layered products: bareMinerals' Lipliner in Liberated, Tarte’s Power Pigment in Glisten, and Smashbox’s Long-Wear Lip Lacquer in Off-Duty.
Of course, her wedding wasn’t without a makeup change. “When she changed into the reception dress, I popped Stila’s Metals Shadow in [Metallic] Dusty Rose on her lids,” Ogan says. “It gave an incredible glow to her eyes, with shimmery chunks of pink, metal flakes which caught the lights as she danced.”
The Hair
“With all the ornate detail on the dress, we both immediately decided the hair should be up,” hairstylist Kylee Heath told us. “We wanted the hair to be pretty, modern, and simple.”
Heath misted Port’s damp locks with volume spray from roots to ends (try David Mallett’s Le Volume Spray No. 2), and then added a light serum to her ends (she recommends MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment Light). "Prepping her hair was key because we knew we were doing a quick hair change later — and I wanted her hair to have lots of shine," Heath says.
Heath created a deep side-part and blowdried Port's hair; then, she used a 1-inch curling iron to create light waves and bends for added texture. “We wanted the hair to be back, but not totally slick,” she says. Once the hair had light texture, Heath pulled it into a low ponytail. Then, she wrapped another hair tie around the base and looped the hair into a bun, leaving out the ends. She wrapped a piece of hair around the elastic to hide it, and then pinned it into place. "We wanted the bun to be modern — not just a knot or a chignon," Heath says.
“With all the ornate detail on the dress, we both immediately decided the hair should be up,” hairstylist Kylee Heath told us. “We wanted the hair to be pretty, modern, and simple.”
Heath misted Port’s damp locks with volume spray from roots to ends (try David Mallett’s Le Volume Spray No. 2), and then added a light serum to her ends (she recommends MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment Light). "Prepping her hair was key because we knew we were doing a quick hair change later — and I wanted her hair to have lots of shine," Heath says.
Heath created a deep side-part and blowdried Port's hair; then, she used a 1-inch curling iron to create light waves and bends for added texture. “We wanted the hair to be back, but not totally slick,” she says. Once the hair had light texture, Heath pulled it into a low ponytail. Then, she wrapped another hair tie around the base and looped the hair into a bun, leaving out the ends. She wrapped a piece of hair around the elastic to hide it, and then pinned it into place. "We wanted the bun to be modern — not just a knot or a chignon," Heath says.
Advertisement
“
We wanted the hair to be pretty, modern, and simple.
Hairstylist Kylee Heath
”
“We finished the look with a small fern,” Heath says. “It tied all the beautiful greenery into her look and was a cool touch.” To keep the plant-turned-accessory in place, Port’s florist affixed green wire onto its stems. “There were three or four stems, so I stuck them right in [the bun],” Heath explains. “Then, I used a couple bobby pins for added security.”
For the reception, Heath removed the bun, and then quickly revived Port's locks. “I massaged my hands into her hair to loosen it up, and then wrapped some sections with a 1-inch curling wand,” Heath says. She lightly misted Port’s locks with Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Texturizing Sea Spray, and applied a small amount of oil to the ends for more shine. The goal? “Pretty, but undone,” Heath tells us.
For the reception, Heath removed the bun, and then quickly revived Port's locks. “I massaged my hands into her hair to loosen it up, and then wrapped some sections with a 1-inch curling wand,” Heath says. She lightly misted Port’s locks with Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Texturizing Sea Spray, and applied a small amount of oil to the ends for more shine. The goal? “Pretty, but undone,” Heath tells us.
The Nails
Keeping with her theme of unexpected touches, Port opted for a negative-space manicure using a chalk-white hue. She sported it a few days before (gels, perhaps?), in the image above.
What do you think of Port’s unexpected bridal beauty look? Tell us in the comments.
Keeping with her theme of unexpected touches, Port opted for a negative-space manicure using a chalk-white hue. She sported it a few days before (gels, perhaps?), in the image above.
What do you think of Port’s unexpected bridal beauty look? Tell us in the comments.
Advertisement