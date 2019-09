“With all the ornate detail on the dress, we both immediately decided the hair should be up,” hairstylist Kylee Heath told us. “We wanted the hair to be pretty, modern, and simple.”Heath misted Port’s damp locks with volume spray from roots to ends (try David Mallett’s Le Volume Spray No. 2 ), and then added a light serum to her ends (she recommends MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment Light ). "Prepping her hair was key because we knew we were doing a quick hair change later — and I wanted her hair to have lots of shine," Heath says.Heath created a deep side-part and blowdried Port's hair; then, she used a 1-inch curling iron to create light waves and bends for added texture. “We wanted the hair to be back, but not totally slick,” she says. Once the hair had light texture, Heath pulled it into a low ponytail. Then, she wrapped another hair tie around the base and looped the hair into a bun, leaving out the ends. She wrapped a piece of hair around the elastic to hide it, and then pinned it into place. "We wanted the bun to be modern — not just a knot or a chignon," Heath says.