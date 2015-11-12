An Australian woman is making news for the inspirational response she had to an insensitive note that was left on her car's windshield.



"Did you forget your wheelchair???" was the cruel note 41-year-old Melbourne mother Justine Van Den Borne was greeted with when she returned to a parking lot to retrieve her car.



Van Den Borne parked in a spot set aside for people with disabilities. She's been living with multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed six years ago but does not have to use a wheelchair.



She shared a photo of the note on Facebook, along with a message to the stranger.



“I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when I was 35. Not just MS but the worst one that never goes away and is slowly crippling my life. My kids have had to deal with things that kids shouldn’t ever have to deal with and all of our futures are forever changed," Van Den Borne wrote.