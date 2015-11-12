An Australian woman is making news for the inspirational response she had to an insensitive note that was left on her car's windshield.
"Did you forget your wheelchair???" was the cruel note 41-year-old Melbourne mother Justine Van Den Borne was greeted with when she returned to a parking lot to retrieve her car.
Van Den Borne parked in a spot set aside for people with disabilities. She's been living with multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed six years ago but does not have to use a wheelchair.
She shared a photo of the note on Facebook, along with a message to the stranger.
“I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when I was 35. Not just MS but the worst one that never goes away and is slowly crippling my life. My kids have had to deal with things that kids shouldn’t ever have to deal with and all of our futures are forever changed," Van Den Borne wrote.
"Did you forget your wheelchair???" was the cruel note 41-year-old Melbourne mother Justine Van Den Borne was greeted with when she returned to a parking lot to retrieve her car.
Van Den Borne parked in a spot set aside for people with disabilities. She's been living with multiple sclerosis since she was diagnosed six years ago but does not have to use a wheelchair.
She shared a photo of the note on Facebook, along with a message to the stranger.
“I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when I was 35. Not just MS but the worst one that never goes away and is slowly crippling my life. My kids have had to deal with things that kids shouldn’t ever have to deal with and all of our futures are forever changed," Van Den Borne wrote.
To person that left this on my car last week at Mitcham Shopping Centre- I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis when I...Posted by Justine Van Den Borne on Monday, November 9, 2015
“On the day you saw me I was having a good day, I was walking with my daughter unaided having a nice day. Thank you for ruining that," she continued. "I am sick of people like yourself abusing me on my good days for using a facility I am entitled to. A disability doesn’t always mean a person has to be wheelchair bound but lucky for you I one day will be."
Since the message was first posted to Facebook last week, it's received almost 90,000 likes and more than 15,000 comments, with most people praising Van Den Borne for speaking up.
Van Den Borne's message points to a larger issue: ignorance about people living with "invisible" disabilities.
As she wrote, "Just because you can’t see it, it doesn’t mean a person isn’t struggling to put one foot in front of the other.”
Advertisement