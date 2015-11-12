The Weeknd Debuted His Alexander Wang Collab, WANGXO, On Tour

We've been eagerly awaiting to see what The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, and Alexander Wang have been working on (and teasing) under the hashtag #WANGXO. Now, we're finally getting a first look at their collaborative capsule collection.
The WANGXO line — a reference to the singer's own brand — was first teased on Instagram last week, right as The Weeknd's "The Madness" fall tour was kicking off (Tesfaye took a brief break from touring to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show). According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Weeknd's tour outfits will spotlight custom Alexander Wang looks along with pieces from their joint venture. Wang shared an image of The Weeknd onstage from the first night of his tour, along with a description of the project: "WANGXO is a limited edition capsule collection, co-designed by Alexander Wang & #TheWeeknd’s XO brand."
If you haven't had a chance to see The Weeknd in concert yet, you'll probably have to keep checking Instagram to scope out the collab. A few days into the tour, we've only gotten a peek at one item from the capsule: a long-sleeved graphic T-shirt. Wang posted a closer look of the piece last night; The Weeknd wore it with a custom Alexander Wang cargo vest and pants onstage. The rest of the collection, according to Vogue, will include T-shirts, hoodies, bandanas, and high-top sneakers with designs inspired by The Weeknd's lyrics.
The Weeknd has been a part of the designer's #WANGSquad for a while now, and this collaboration seems to have been a long time coming. The #WANGXO hashtag actually started back in April, when The Weeknd took over Wang's Instagram account during Coachella to give the designer's followers a behind-the-scenes look at the makings of his headlining performance (and also to tease images of a branded bandana). In September, The Weeknd posed for Wang's "Do Something" campaign. Later that month, he attended Wang's spring '16 show alongside girlfriend Bella Hadid.
While an official drop date (and pricing) for #WANGXO has yet to be announced, the collection is set to hit select Alexander Wang stores and the brand's site later this month. So if you couldn't score The Weeknd tickets, at least you can get some sweet tour swag.
Opener Photo: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
