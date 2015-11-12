The Weeknd Debuted His Alexander Wang Collab, WANGXO, On Tour

@abelxo wears exclusively #AlexanderWang Menswear & #WANGXO for his “The Madness” Fall 2015 arena tour. WANGXO is a limited edition capsule collection, co-designed by Alexander Wang & #TheWeeknd’s XO brand. Stay tuned for more details… #WANGsquad #AWDebut

A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Nov 4, 2015 at 9:50am PST