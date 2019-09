The Weeknd Debuted His Alexander Wang Collab, WANGXO, On Tour

The Weeknd has been a part of the designer's #WANGSquad for a while now, and this collaboration seems to have been a long time coming. The #WANGXO hashtag actually started back in April, when The Weeknd took over Wang's Instagram account during Coachella to give the designer's followers a behind-the-scenes look at the makings of his headlining performance (and also to tease images of a branded bandana ). In September, The Weeknd posed for Wang's "Do Something" campaign. Later that month, he attended Wang's spring '16 show alongside girlfriend Bella Hadid While an official drop date (and pricing) for #WANGXO has yet to be announced, the collection is set to hit select Alexander Wang stores and the brand's site later this month. So if you couldn't score The Weeknd tickets, at least you can get some sweet tour swag.