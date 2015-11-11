This year, we said "Hello" to adored British songstress Adele, who returned to our lives after a painfully long hiatus from music. We also said a sorrowful "goodbye" to universally beloved Jon Snow, who
died went on indefinite hiatus from Game of Thrones. Now, the entertainment gods are smiling on us all with a double-whammy of exciting news: Adele is making her acting debut on the big screen. And, she'll be sharing that screen with none other than Kit Harington.
Honestly, the prospect of such a monumental collision of worship-worthy talent has left us nearly speechless. But, here's our best shot: Adele is in talks to make an appearance in the next movie from French-Canadian filmmaker Xaxier Dolan, who directed her gorgeous . Now, to be clear, we're not talking about a soundtrack collaboration here. We mean Adele's beautiful face, larger than life, in all of its angelic glory. And possibly in the same frame as fellow angel Kit Harington, a.k.a. Jon Snow. The project is titled The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, and Jessica Chastain, Susan Sarandon, and Kathy Bates are also set to star. (Deadline)
