Adele graced the world with the first full-length, live performance of "Hello" on Saturday night, and it did not disappoint. Wearing a glittering, fuzzy, black Armani Privé dress, mile-long eyelashes, and her favorite accessory — her pathos on her sleeve — the singer took the stage at the French NRJ Awards. Naturally, she made us cry as if we hadn't already listened to the song 50,000 times since it debuted.
On Friday, we got a small tease of her actual first live performance of the song, for her special Adele at the BBC, which won't air in full until November 20. That's when her third album, 25, also drops, and we might call in sick to spend the day weeping in our PJs.
Saturday's live performance is possibly more flawless than the recorded version. This makes us both super excited for her to be appearing at every single award show for the next year and also a little worried. When she indulged our clamoring need for tour dates and live performances with her last album, she wound up with a hemorrhaging vocal cord polyp that required surgery and the cancellation of her tour in 2012. We trust she's on the, ahem, other side of all that pressure, though. Meanwhile, we're going to enjoy every second of that voice that we can.
