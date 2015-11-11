Selena Gomez is a woman on top of the world these days. Her new album, Revival, is going strong on the Billboard charts. She totally nailed a performance at the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this week. And she's been very vocal about being happy — and healthy — in the skin she's in.
All of which is to say: Does it matter if she's dating anyone? Absolutely not. But of course, it's a question that comes up often on the red carpet — as it did last night, when an E! News reporter asked the star about her about her relationship status en route to the Victoria's Secret show.
The "Same Old Love" singer — sporting blue eyes, no less — was pretty candid about the fact that her heart doesn't belong to anyone these days. She copped to dating "a little bit" lately. But on the subject of whether or not she's on a full-blown relationship, the answer is definitively: no.
So there you have it. She's definitely single. Which leaves us wondering... does that mean Biebs still has a shot?
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/REX Shutterstock.
