Ever wonder what a hosed-down Harry Potter looks like? Now we know, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon. Daniel Radcliffe got soaking wet on Tuesday's Tonight Show. Fallon challenged the actor, 26, to a game of the classic card game war, with an aquatic twist — gallons of ice water. The pair faced off in several rounds, going watery-head to watery-head in order to snag the ultimate prize: getting to blast the loser with a water cannon. As Fallon said, "Lots of ways to get wet, only one way to win!"
We won't spoil the fun, but we will tell you that both gentlemen got plenty wet — and were extremely good sports. (Daniel's poor, bald head must've been freezing!) Oh, and Fallon may have offered to lend a pair of underwear to the actor, en route to the New York premiere of his new movie. Radcliffe co-stars with James McAvoy inVictor Frankenstein, an adaptation of the gothic sci-fi classic, in theaters November 25.
OPENER IMAGE: Ben Gabbe/Getty.
