Ever wonder what a hosed-down Harry Potter looks like? Now we know, courtesy of Jimmy Fallon. Daniel Radcliffe got soaking wet on Tuesday's Tonight Show. Fallon challenged the actor, 26, to a game of the classic card game war, with an aquatic twist — gallons of ice water. The pair faced off in several rounds, going watery-head to watery-head in order to snag the ultimate prize: getting to blast the loser with a water cannon. As Fallon said, "Lots of ways to get wet, only one way to win!"