Why on Earth would you need a 12.9-inch iPad?
That was the question floating in my mind when Apple announced the iPad Pro in September. The tablet is big but not hefty: It's got a 12.9-inch display yet measures only 6.9mm thick and weighs slightly over 1.5 pounds. Apple showed off how fast it was, and how well it worked with accessories such as the new Apple Pencil stylus.
But iPad sales have been declining for 12 months now. This is happening for two main reasons: Those who have an iPad don't see a reason to upgrade it every two to three years, as they do their iPhone. And secondly, many that don't own a tablet don't see a strong reason they would need to buy one, especially with the popularity of large-screened phones like the iPhone 6s Plus.
The iPad Pro is a play to fix this iPad sales problem. With a bigger display, true split-screen multi-tasking, a stylus, and a keyboard, it could offer a more enticing value proposition, particularly for folks in education, the business world, and creative professions. But it starts at $800 — whew, that's an investment — and the price doesn't include its Smart Keyboard or Apple Pencil.
After using this extra large iPad for more than a week (we tested a $1,079 Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB model in gold), we've got our fair share of impressions. Read on to find out what it's like to use Apple's new iPad Pro — and whether it might be worth buying this holiday season.
