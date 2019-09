Bernie Sanders Just Introduced A New Bill That Could Legalize Pot

Sanders' call to end marijuana bans is matched by a growing public and political shift toward cannabis regulation. Since 2001, marijuana use in the U.S. has doubled . Currently, four states — Colorado, Washington, Alaska, and Oregon, as well as Washington, DC — have already legalized recreational use of pot, while more states allow for some degree of legal use for medical purposes.As for Sanders' Democratic presidential campaign opponent, frontrunner Hillary Clinton has yet to take a position on marijuana legalization. Instead, Clinton has said she wants to see how legalization plays out in states like Colorado before making changes at the federal level. In the past, Clinton has referred to marijuana as a "gateway drug," according to CNN , adding that there "can't be a total absence of law enforcement" regarding its regulation.Sanders' bill is the first to push for an end of federal pot prohibition in the Senate, according to pro-legalization groups . And it's in line with his new campaign efforts to push for criminal-justice reform."Too many Americans have seen their lives destroyed because they have criminal records as a result of marijuana use," Sanders said last month. "That's wrong. That has got to change."For pot advocates, this might be a good enough reason to #FeelTheBern in 2016.