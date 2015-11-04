Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye dropped by Kendall Jenner's star-studded 20th birthday party in Hollywood on November 2. Naturally, Kim shared a lovey-dovey photo-booth snap of her and her hubby on social media. It's an adorable shot, and has received a lot of online love — it's already garnered over 900,000 likes on Instagram. But somebody behind the scenes screwed up by accidentally posting the un-retouched photo along with the polished one on the reality star's Facebook page. The original image was up only briefly before it was quickly removed — but not before enough people got their hands on it for it to become a "thing."
Now, this is interesting not because it's not an egregious case of doctoring — the kind that creates inhumanly perfect images of already beautiful women, like Zendaya. It's interesting because it makes us wonder, Why bother to alter the image at all? Is it even worth it? But I guess if you're someone whose career is built, in part, on selfies, you want every image to look absolutely perfect. In fact, it's a distinct possibility that Kim has somebody on staff whose entire job is retouching the images she shares on social media. If that's the case, somebody needs to give that person a talking to... You had ONE job.
Below is the ever-so-slightly doctored image that Kardashian opted to share with the world on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. From what I can tell, there are only two differences: The bump in her ponytail has been removed, and her chin has been trimmed.
And here is the most wonderful GIF some kindred soul made using the pre- and post-retouching photos.
