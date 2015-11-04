Lady Gaga Masters Three Trends In One Outfit

The last days of prime fall weather are upon us, meaning the opportunities to be on-trend and seasonally appropriate are numbered. Soon, the cutouts we loved from spring and summer will be obscured by many layers; the flares we couldn't stop buying will inevitably have to get swapped out for silhouettes that are easier to tuck into boots. The name of the game now is to pack as many trendy pieces as you can into a single outfit, temperature be damned. This is easier said than done, but Lady Gaga just nailed it.
The singer was spotted leaving her hotel in New York donning a matching suede set, a one-sleeved top, and lace-up shoes. A quick scan of Gaga's get-up checks off all the trends we've been casually obsessing over these past few months. We have the '70s represented, thanks to that suede sleeveless jacket and cropped flare trouser. Textbook seasonal hues, like maroon and black, also make an appearance. A formfitting, one-sleeved top fulfills our appetite for interesting cutouts and throwback silhouettes. It's all there.
The multi-trend ensemble was whipped up by indie Canadian brand Beaufille. The contemporary three-piece suit — vest, trousers, and one-sleeved top — was plucked straight from the brand's spring '16 collection, but when the look hits the selling floor (at Sincerely Tommy and Tuchuzy), the jacket and pants will retail for $925 and $580, respectively, and the top will be $195 at Holt Renfrew. You'll have to wait until the collection drops in February to cop Gaga's look. But a sleeveless suede suit should be just as wearable in early springtime as it is right now.
