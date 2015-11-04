Wearable technology has a smart premise: It's designed to get you the information you need, when you need it, without you having to dig your phone out of your purse. Many of the current options out there really aren't that good-looking, though. Luckily, Ringly doesn't fall into that category. And today, it's also got new designs to choose from.
Ringly is a customizable, connected smart ring. Through its app, you can select which notifications you want sent to the ring, and you can choose color and vibration alerts that let you know what type of update your phone just received. This way, unlike with your regular phone-vibration alerts, you can immediately distinguish between a text from your boss and a new follower on Instagram. If it's the former, you can peek at your phone to see what it was. If it's the latter, you can ignore it until later (or not — we won't judge).
Ringly originally came in only one style, but today it adds three new gemstone options: black onyx, pink chalcedony, and labradorite. Some of the semi-precious gemstones are slightly translucent, so if you get a notification, a subtle light will shine through (light otherwise shines out the sides). Pricing starts at $195, and the rings are available for purchase today.
Read on to get a closer look at each of the new styles.
