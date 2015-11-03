Kendall Jenner, who turns 20 today, has not had the most normal adolescence. Jenner grew up on reality TV. By the time she reached her mid teens, she was already a runway model. And there's her impressive social media presence. She currently has more than 40 million Instagram followers.
But her Instagram feed actually proves that she's more like your average 20-year-old than you might think. The interests and photo habits of her less-famous peers crop up in her feed, too. A love of junk food and nostalgia are both accounted for. So is a (sometimes embarrassed) affection for her parents. Sure, these snaps are sandwiched between photos of her magazine spreads and weekend hangs with celebs. But they're there.
She's a fan of the childhood throwback pic.
And photos of Polaroid photos.
She's an amateur nostalgia archeologist.
She loves hanging out with her dog.
She's all about the PJs.
She's not afraid to return to old-school entertainment.
She knows Halloween means BFF costumes.
Training is just an opportunity to show off another outfit.
She likes to experiment with some nontraditional hair colors.
She uses social media to promote causes she cares about.
She takes "mom and me" selfies.
She's a Disney fan.
She dabbles in hipster chic.
She knows how to work in an emoji.
She appreciates adorable animals.
She can nap anywhere.
She knows a sporting event can become the perfect photo op.
She knows selfies are better when you take them with friends.
She's mastered the art of the window pic.
She's invested in her sneaker game.
OPENER PHOTO: Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX Shutterstock.
