Kendall Jenner, who turns 20 today , has not had the most normal adolescence. Jenner grew up on reality TV. By the time she reached her mid teens, she was already a runway model. And there's her impressive social media presence. She currently has more than 40 million Instagram followers.But her Instagram feed actually proves that she's more like your average 20-year-old than you might think. The interests and photo habits of her less-famous peers crop up in her feed, too. A love of junk food and nostalgia are both accounted for. So is a (sometimes embarrassed) affection for her parents. Sure, these snaps are sandwiched between photos of her magazine spreads and weekend hangs with celebs. But they're there.