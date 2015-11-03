Story from Pop Culture

20 Instagram Photos That Prove Kendall Jenner Is Just A Normal 20-Something

Molly Horan
Kendall Jenner, who turns 20 today, has not had the most normal adolescence. Jenner grew up on reality TV. By the time she reached her mid teens, she was already a runway model. And there's her impressive social media presence. She currently has more than 40 million Instagram followers.

But her Instagram feed actually proves that she's more like your average 20-year-old than you might think. The interests and photo habits of her less-famous peers crop up in her feed, too. A love of junk food and nostalgia are both accounted for. So is a (sometimes embarrassed) affection for her parents. Sure, these snaps are sandwiched between photos of her magazine spreads and weekend hangs with celebs. But they're there.
She's a fan of the childhood throwback pic.

#TB me as a Gap baseball player?

And photos of Polaroid photos.

🏁🏁

She's an amateur nostalgia archeologist.

I wrote this in 5th grade... nothing has changed. ❤️

She loves hanging out with her dog.

cuddle boy

She's all about the PJs.

Xmas morning watching The Grinch. YOU GUYS.

She's not afraid to return to old-school entertainment.

okay deeennnnn

She knows Halloween means BFF costumes.

Luigi-Mario....Mario-Luigi

Training is just an opportunity to show off another outfit.

the Gunnar commentary. @gunnarfitness

She likes to experiment with some nontraditional hair colors.

pink baby

She uses social media to promote causes she cares about.


She takes "mom and me" selfies.

moms my biggest fan ❤️

She's a Disney fan.

😚

She dabbles in hipster chic.


She knows how to work in an emoji.

👽👽👽

She appreciates adorable animals.


She can nap anywhere.

airport flow

She knows a sporting event can become the perfect photo op.


She knows selfies are better when you take them with friends.

idiots at the Open 😛

She's mastered the art of the window pic.

see-through city

She's invested in her sneaker game.

trendy

OPENER PHOTO: Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX Shutterstock.
