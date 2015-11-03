In the wake of an unexpected porno breaking out, LA Unified School District now requires that filmmakers hoping to film on their properties give them an activity checklist, synopsis, and submit to supervision by monitors.
This is in light of the discovery that porn film Revenge of the Petites was filmed on Alexander Hamilton High campus, which has kicked off new and tighter regulations.
The LAUSD released updated licensing procedures on Monday, outlining stringent new requirements.
“The SAC describes, in detail, the proposed activity to take place on LAUSD property. It is used to facilitate the review of proposed filming against LAUSD criteria, as updated for consistency and outlined in section 13 of its Standard Terms and Conditions, which are also available for review on the FilmL.A. website,” the district wrote in a release sent out via FilmL.A.
Following the update to its policies, LAUSD has allowed production-related activities and parking to take place as normal after all productions were suspended last month.
“The Los Angeles Unified School District may appoint one or more LAUSD monitors to supervise on campus filming and parking activity,” LAUSD wrote. The monitor presence is contingent on production hours, activities laid out in the synopsis, size of cast or crew, and potential damage to school property or disruption to student activity, teaching, or neighborhood activity.
NBC4 reported that school administrators were deceived about Revenge of the Petites. The film included a nude car wash scene, thespians romping on the quad, and activities taking place in the main building and behind a marble statue of Alexander Hamilton. If Aaron Burr hadn’t already shot him, he might have suffered a heart attack.
LAUSD takes in around $2 million in production fees annually, funding their education efforts.
