This weekend, Orlando Bloom addressed those rumors that he's dating Kendall Jenner. The venue and timing was a bit unusual, though, during the actor's acceptance speech for the Britannia Humanitarian Award at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Bloom, 38, made it clear he is not seeing Jenner — but wouldn't mind getting in touch with the model. "I don't know Kendall Jenner, but if anyone has her number I would love it," he quipped to the crowd.
Bloom, who was being honored for his work with child refugees through UNICEF, also took the opportunity to set the record straight about another widely circulated report. Although in this case, it's a little after the fact. Referring to his storied fight with Justin Bieber over ex-wife Miranda Kerr in Ibiza last year, Bloom said, "I wanted the opportunity to clear this up, I actually did not 'connect' with Justin Bieber." Is it wrong to say we think a little less of Bloom in the wake of the revelation that he did not, in fact, mar the pop star's pretty little mug? (People)
