Is an inappropriate skirt reason enough to ban a woman from flying the friendly skies?
Airline staff told a woman boarding a flight in India that she couldn’t board because of what she was wearing. The India Times reports that a woman traveling from Mumbai to Delhi was banned from boarding a flight for showing too much leg. Three male workers from the airline IndiGo told the passenger she needed to change her “inappropriate” skirt, which fell above the knee.
A spokesperson for the airline told The Mirror that a specific dress code applies to friends and family of those who “fly with the airline under the staff leisure travel privileges.” The dress code does not apply to the general public, the spokesperson confirmed.
The woman in question was traveling with her brother and may be an ex-staffer herself. She complained to the staff, but changed into pants regardless. She was subsequently put on a different flight.
IndiGo acknowledged the situation was handled poorly to The Mirror. The spokesperson added that the airline workers involved in the incident will be briefed.
