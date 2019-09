But here's the thing: Minaj did not endorse the costume or image. Instead, she captioned it, "Our generation is so desensitized."If anything, Minaj was sharing her own disgust for a costume that makes light of rape victims. Specifically, the more than 50 women who have come forward over the years accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault, only to be silenced.Regardless of her intention, some commenters believe that a costume this offensive shouldn't be given any attention — not even for the sake of shaming — especially when it's shared on the Instagram account of a celebrity with more than 37 million followers.Minaj hasn't spoken out about the backlash.For his part, Bill Cosby is now the subject of a lawsuit from a woman who alleges that Cosby abused her when she was a minor in high school, from 1983 to 1987. And recently, 27 of the 50 women who've accused Cosby over the years sat down together for a Dateline special to share how Cosby's abuse changed their lives forever.