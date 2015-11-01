What is a Halloween without outrage over frighteningly offensive Halloween costumes?



This year, one of the worst and most misguided costumes belonged to DJ Clue, who dressed as comedian Bill Cosby and an unconscious rape victim. The costume included a cocktail, prescription bottle, and a hand (which is meant to belong to Cosby) reaching into the victim's blouse.



The awful, offensive costume grabbed the attention of rapper Nicki Minaj. She posted an image of the costume, which she grabbed from music producer and radio personality DJ Clue's Instagram account. DJ Clue captioned the photo, "This gotta stop #PillCosby," along with several laughing emoji.



Almost immediately, Minaj was hit with backlash from fans for posting the image on her own account. One commenter called the picture "disgusting." Another said it was, "so f—ed up." And yet another wrote, "This isn't what Halloween is about."