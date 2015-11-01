Last night, thousands of ghouls, ghosts, and pizza rats hit New York City's Sixth Avenue for the 42nd annual Village Halloween Parade. The three-hour long spookfest featured marching bands, floats, hoverboards, and, by some estimates, as many as 60,000 costumed revelers letting it all hang out for All Hallows Eve.
There were tons of creative, spooky, and pop culture-savvy costumes spotted in the crowd, but the best looks of the night were credited to the sort of insane makeup skills that we'd normally reserve for celebrity Halloween costumes. (Someone's been watching their tutorials.)
If you're already plotting your 2016 Halloween costume (we're looking at you, Heidi Klum), then look no further for tons of beauty inspiration to help you delight, creep out, or straight up terrify your friends at next year's Halloween bash.
