If hearing the word "doorbusters" perks your ears up, we're guessing your iPad is loaded with your strategy for maximizing department-store hours this weekend, rather than recipes for roasting a turkey. And that strategy better include an optimal outfit for the occasion.
The day after Thanksgiving — or the night of, for those who really can't wait — is notorious for being one of the craziest of the year: It's a time when all bets are off; when moms fight over tech consoles; when stampedes are rampant, and when parents will do everything in their power to grab at their kids' dream presents. Basically, it's a holiday-themed episode of what happens when designer collaborations drop (remember the madness that ensued when Lilly Pulitzer hit Target, or more recently, Balmain mixed with H&M?) We're talking extensive lines, actual tears, sold-out items, and all.
Regardless of how you "celebrate," you've got to have a look that's up for all your day entails. In the spirit of crazy discounts, we've put together five different outfits for every type of mood (ranging from "I couldn't care less" to "I've prepared all year for this"). Whether you're planning on lacing up your trainers or lounging in some fuzzy slippers, we've got you covered.
