When it comes to getting all gussied up for Halloween, Ellen's vigor for costumes is right on up there with the likes of Heidi Klum . We've seen her go as Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Sofía Vergara, and even Snooki's hair back in 2010.But this year, she may have outdone herself.Yesterday, the hilarious host got all dressed up like a certain member of America's first family — the one Cosmopolitan anointed, not the one that lives in the White House. Donning spandex, sequins, and some serious stuffing in the derrière region, DeGeneres revealed her 2015 costume.World: Meet the sixth Kardashian daughter, Karla. She was lost for many years, but — like Demi Lovato's recently surfaced sister — she has since been found. Karla even made her way into the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo.