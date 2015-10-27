You are so honest about your relationships with your parents and your bandmates. It’s one thing to get personal when you’re writing about music, but how did you become comfortable with telling the difficult stories of the people you care about?

"I wanted the book to be honest and revealing. At the same time, I was very deliberate in the stories that I told. They were artistic choices that fed into themes about visibility and invisibility, so it wasn’t a diary. It was part of making creative choices and feeling like those were crucial elements for the journey into Sleater-Kinney’s music. The [stories] had to cohere with the themes, and there’s a lot of stuff I left out."



Were there situations you were able to make peace with through writing this book that you hadn’t thought of until you’d gone through this process?

"When I was done with the book, I felt like it was such a love letter to music and to my bandmates, so that was one part. And then also, I think in terms of my father, I just developed a greater sense of respect and pride for him, even though he’s someone I’m already close to. I think it really deepened that sense of admiration."



Have you gotten reactions yet from the people in your book?

"Just in the last two weeks when I got the final copies, people have been able to read it, and I’ve gotten really wonderful responses from friends. That’s meant a lot to me."



You talk about your anxieties manifesting via physical illnesses that hampered you in a number of ways. What relationship do you have with your body now, and did writing this book help you see those moments in your life differently?

"As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found ways of mitigating and managing anxiety. I certainly still suffer from it, but I feel a greater self-awareness and try to be kind to myself in terms of where I’m focusing my energy. I’ve also realized that I thrive on busyness and that that actually developed as a means of fighting fire with fire. I need a certain level of drive and activity and chaos to some extent in order to feel fulfilled and happy, and that has its own way of staving off stress. But it really is just striking a balance and learning how to nurture and take care of yourself and surround yourself with good people. I think hopefully that gets easier as one gets older."



