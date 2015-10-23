Ready for some new dirt on Harry Potter?
Potter fans will be happy to know that the upcoming play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will focus on the wizard's adult years. The action will move forward to see Potter as a husband and father of three children.
Here's what Pottermore has teased about the "eighth Harry Potter story."
“It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children.
"While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”
Ooh. So, it sounds like Albus is the new Harry and Harry is the new Arthur Weasley. So long as Ron and Hermione come over for Quidditch matches and Sunday roasts, we're in.
