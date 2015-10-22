Kim Kardashian is known for her youthful, age-defying looks — a.k.a. a really good contouring job mixed with the occasional Botox injections. Both of which she's completely candid about (she even talked about the after-effects of the latter during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians). But due to her current pregnancy, the reality star's been holding off on needles for the time being.
She even took to Instagram to slam emerging rumors about her changing face: “No, I won’t have any Botox injections during my pregnancy, just like the tabloids are claiming. You would have to be really sick to endanger your child like that," she wrote. "Anyone who has been pregnant or gained weight knows your face totally changes! My nose gets bigger, cheeks fuller, and my lips swell up."
According to The Telegraph, though, Kim's found a temporary alternative. She recently bought the licensing rights for Biotulin, an organic Botox-like gel. The product, which you apply to the face "as a soothing lotion," according to its site, gives you the same temporary wrinkle-smoothing effects without numbing your face or restricting facial expressions. Along with Kim K., both Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama are reportedly fans of the clear gel.
There's no doubt the Kardashians know their way around a beauty business plan. They have a makeup line that includes lip glosses, eyeshadows, blushes, and more, as well as a hair-care line made up of some, admittedly, pretty impressive products and tools. And then, there are Kim's fragrances. So expanding into skin care — though not necessarily the kind of skin care most people are into — seems like the natural next step. Now that she has the licensing rights, is Kim going to start marketing her own Botox-imitating products? We'll just have to wait and see...
