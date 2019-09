This Beauty Trend Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

However, like all great beauty looks, it didn't come without a little work. Goodwin gave the actress a glowing complexion with RMS Living Luminizer , subtly contoured eyelids thanks to Chanel's Bronzing Makeup Base , and a fresh, neutral lip color courtesy of Honest Beauty's Lip Crayon in Blossom Kiss , all of which balanced the bold lashes. (Follow this tutorial for the technique to mimic her radiant skin.)Then, make sure you sweep on the mascara strategically. Just like in your traditional mascara routine, the product should be focused on the outside lashes and become slightly less pronounced as you get closer to the inner corners of the eyes. Of course, you're also going to need the right mascara. Goodwin opted for Chanel's Le Volume de Chanel . On a budget? We've done our research, and this one will give you the clump you're after, too.For even more guidance, check out this tutorial to be sure you pile it on like a pro.