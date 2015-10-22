This Beauty Trend Isn't For The Faint Of Heart

With all the effort we put into trying to prevent our lashes from getting clumpy — picking the right mascara, combing through them a zillion times, etc. — it's always a little shocking to see a purposeful spider lash, let alone on the red carpet. But there's also something ridiculously cool and utterly refreshing about it — again, especially on the red carpet!
We've defended and chronicled the clumpy lash at length, but if you still need some convincing, let us present the most recent incarnation.
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander tapped into the trend at the Elle Women In Hollywood Awards this week in L.A., thanks to Chanel makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. And guess what? She looked really, really rad.
However, like all great beauty looks, it didn't come without a little work. Goodwin gave the actress a glowing complexion with RMS Living Luminizer, subtly contoured eyelids thanks to Chanel's Bronzing Makeup Base, and a fresh, neutral lip color courtesy of Honest Beauty's Lip Crayon in Blossom Kiss, all of which balanced the bold lashes. (Follow this tutorial for the technique to mimic her radiant skin.)
Then, make sure you sweep on the mascara strategically. Just like in your traditional mascara routine, the product should be focused on the outside lashes and become slightly less pronounced as you get closer to the inner corners of the eyes. Of course, you're also going to need the right mascara. Goodwin opted for Chanel's Le Volume de Chanel. On a budget? We've done our research, and this one will give you the clump you're after, too.
For even more guidance, check out this tutorial to be sure you pile it on like a pro.
How To Clump Eyelashes
