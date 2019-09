These 25 Jobs Have The Best Work-Life Balance

The dream: A job you love, that also allows you to have plenty of time to spend with your friends and family. That’s not always easy to find, especially in today’s hyper-connected work force, where many employees walk a tightrope between their professional and personal lives. Unless you’re a data scientist, of course.Data scientist tops Glassdoor 's new list of 25 jobs with the best work-life balance. The gig offers a base salary of $144,808 and received a work-life balance rating of 4.2 (out of 5). If that sounds awesome, there are also 1,315 openings for the title in Glassdoor's job listings.Also appearing in the top 10: SEO manager comes in second, social media manager nabs the fourth spot, and web developer rounds out the list. While the full ranking has a few surprises (hello, substitute teacher!), it heavily features careers in the tech industry (10 tech jobs, in fact), including UX designer and front-end developer. Each job is accompanied by a work-balance rating, the number of job openings in each field, and the average base salary.Glassdoor’s list is based entirely on employee feedback shared over the past year. To be considered, a job title must have at least 75 work-life balance ratings shared from a minimum of 75 companies. It must also include the phrase “work-life balance” as a pro in at least 15% of reviews submitted to the site.