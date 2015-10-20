Khloé Kardashian Posts Emotional Message Thanking Fans For Support

E! Online reported last night that Lamar Odom was in the process of being discharged from Sunrise Hospital in Nevada so that he could be transported to Los Angeles for further treatment. Khloé Kardashian was spotted at Odom's side as he left the hospital in Las Vegas. True to her word, Kardashian has remained quiet on social media and in her app during Odom's time in the hospital. Now that his condition is more stable, she emerged from her silent vigil to post a message of thanks to fans for their support and prayers.
Kardashian writes in a new statement on her website:
The past week has been incredibly difficult. I am so thankful to family, friends, and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar. I also want to take a moment to thank everyone at Sunrise Hospital, including the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work. Under their amazing care, incredible strides have been made. You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure. Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!
Kardashian still remains silent on her social media channels, save for tweeting a link to the statement on her site.
