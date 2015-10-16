The Kardashian-Jenner family will be taking a break from their publishing apps in the wake of Lamar Odom's health crisis, they've announced in a statement. The basketball player has been fighting for his life in a Las Vegas hospital since being found unconscious on Tuesday.
"As a family, we've decided to hold off on publishing content across our apps while we continue to support and pray for Lamar," a note on Khloé Kardashian's website reads.
"Thank you for your kindness and understanding during this difficult time."
The note also appears on subscription apps for Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall. The news comes after Odom's children released a statement thanking the public for their well wishes.
"Thanks for your outpouring of prayers and support for our dad," the statement reads. "We are here with our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time. We ask for your continued prayers."
"As a family, we've decided to hold off on publishing content across our apps while we continue to support and pray for Lamar," a note on Khloé Kardashian's website reads.
"Thank you for your kindness and understanding during this difficult time."
The note also appears on subscription apps for Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall. The news comes after Odom's children released a statement thanking the public for their well wishes.
"Thanks for your outpouring of prayers and support for our dad," the statement reads. "We are here with our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time. We ask for your continued prayers."
Advertisement