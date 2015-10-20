HTC's newest Android handset looks a little familiar, but we can't quite put our finger on it... Oh, that's right, it looks just like the iPhone 6s. If you like the look of the iPhone, but prefer Google's services, this could be great news.
The HTC One A9 is mid-size by smartphone standards, with a 5-inch 1080p HD display and a fingerprint sensor on the front. According to its specs, it looks like it could be a formidable (that is, awesome) new phone, at a reasonable $399 price point. It's also the first new handset not made by Google to come with the newest version of Android, Marshmallow.
It's got a 13-megapixel camera on the back, and on the front, it has what HTC calls an "Ultrapixel" camera (a 4-megapixel camera that uses slightly different technology). Both cameras can shoot 1080p video. The phone supports quick charging through its micro-USB port, and its battery can last for up to 12 hours of HD video playback. The HTC's respectable Qualcomm processor comes with 32 GB of memory and 3 GB of RAM, so you've got enough storage space for all your photos and apps, and the phone can handle high-intensity tasks such as video editing.
As for the design, well...it seems like some of HTC's more innovative designers have left the company to work on their own phones, like the Nextbit. The A9's design fits seamlessly into the Apple lineup, from the silver-aluminum and gold color options to the dual plastic bars at the top and bottom of the device (these let its internal antennas get reception). However, this iPhone doppelgänger is available for a fraction of its Apple twin's cost.
The HTC One A9 is available for pre-order for $399 and comes in four colors: gray, silver, gold, and a deep garnet red. Click through for more info on this lookalike-contest winner.