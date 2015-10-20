If you asked us which Jenner sister we'd expect to post an intimate photo of a mid-twerk moment, in the past we would have assumed it was Kylie. But, no more.
Today, Kendall posted on Instagram a picture of herself from the recent Balmain for H&M campaign shoot. There definitely seem to be some racy dance moves going on, in addition to a rather personal view of the rising model's tush.
Curious about the '80s vibes that seem to be emanating from this image? Check out the collection in its glorious entirety here to get the full effect.
While Kendall is officially the star of this campaign, there's one particular backup dancer who definitely steals the show and definitely merits further attention. We're going to be seeing Javier Ninja — who has backed up Madonna and FKA Twigs in the past — a lot in the future, so you may as well get to know his name now.
Check out more behind-the-scenes glimpses of Kendall dancing during the shoot in the video below.
