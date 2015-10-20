That hallowed day is nearly upon us. Of course we mean October 21, 2015, the answer to Marty McFly's question, "When are we?" in Back to the Future Part II. While residents of Hill Valley, CA, comb the streets looking for a young Michael J. Fox, New Yorkers will get to celebrate by riding in style with Lyft.
Similar to a GE-sponsored offer from Uber back in 2013, the rideshare app will let NYC users request DeLoreans for free in honor of what is known as "Back to the Future Day." We know what you're thinking, and don't worry, no one will get tired of you repeating Fox's nonchalant delivery of "Jennifer, um, I don't know how to tell you this, but you're in a time machine."
The deal will be available to users in Manhattan from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. After opening the app, you'll be able to toggle over to "McFly Mode," and that's where you may summon your time machine. The deal is a part of Lyft's partnership with Verizon and its #WhyNotWednesday campaign, where customers get to participate in different events and deals from Verizon's partners. Past Wednesdays have seen customers streaming backstage action at the VMAs, and getting free access to the NFL's live video service.
Check out the offer's trailer from Lyft and Verizon below, and, should you end up in a DeLorean tomorrow, ask to take it up to 88 m.p.h. at your own risk.
