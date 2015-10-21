Is it just us, or is Halloween approaching at warp speed this year? The days are flying by, and we're no closer to nailing down our costume. But we do know this: we’re all about making it hair-and-makeup centric.
While some of us have waited all year to show off our face-painting skills, others are still trying to master a cat-eye. Which is why we put together a list of Halloween looks for every beauty type. Whether you love a throwback moment — or want to cobble together something in two minutes — we have the perfect look for you. Ahead, find five costumes that will make you feel stoked — not scared — for the fast-approaching 31st.
