Every time we take a flight, it seems like our personal space gets smaller and smaller. This makes it extremely inconvenient (and not to mention uncomfortable) if you've got to get work done on your laptop during your trip. Luckily, Lenovo's Yoga 900 bends to your will, so you can work in the most cramped of cubicles, couches, and coach seats.
Thanks to an intricate, 800-piece watchband-style hinge, the Yoga 900 can be used as a laptop, tablet, leaning like it's on a stand, or in "tent" mode, where its display faces toward you and keyboard faces away in an inverted V. This flexibility is a hallmark of Lenovo's Yoga series of convertible laptops.
It's got a 13.3-inch, 3,200 x 1,800 resolution display, which is more pixel-dense than your standard HD display, but not quite as crazy — or as costly — as a full 4096 x 2160, 4K resolution display. And it's sized for travel: At 14.9mm and 2.8 pounds, it's slightly thinner and lighter than a MacBook Air. It's got an Intel Core i7 processor and runs Windows 10, the latest version of Windows (if you've been hating Windows 8, give your computer an upgrade; it's a vast improvement). It can get up to nine hours of battery life playing video, so if you're just checking email and editing documents, it should last even longer than that.
Available today, the Yoga 900 isn't budget-priced, but its predecessors are highly rated. It starts at $1,200 and comes in three metallic colors: orange, silver, and gold.
But if you're looking for a PC that will live at home rather than inside your tote bag, there's also the Yoga Home 900. With a 27-inch screen, it's meant for the desktop, but you could carry it to the coffee table if you wanted. It sports a slightly older Intel i7 processor with optional NVIDIA graphics, and can get three hours of battery life when it's not plugged in. It starts at $1,549 and goes on sale later this month.
Read on for photos and more details about the Yoga 900.
