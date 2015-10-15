It’s showtime, Synergy. Or it will be, when Jem and the Holograms hits the big screen in live-action on October 23. So look out for the aforementioned Synergy — updated from an AI computer synthesizer/‘80s video vixen hologram to what looks to be a robotic webcam — Jerrica/Jem (Aubrey Peeples) and her sisters, and an absolutely killer array of performance hair and makeup looks that wouldn’t look out of place on a London Fashion Week runway.
Considering that the punked-out hair and electrifying stage makeup are like the fifth member of the band, it was only a matter of time that Manic Panic and Sephora would announce themed collaborations for hair color and makeup, respectively, that Jem obsessives can co-opt for themselves.
But in case you’re looking to recreate the authentic, updated looks from the big screen, the movie’s makeup department head Mary Klimek and department head hair Vanessa Price were more than stoked to share their pro tips — otherwise known as your guide to becoming Jem and the Holograms for Halloween.
