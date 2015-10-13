Gabrielle Union has an announcement to make: She's awesome at making morning announcements.
Of course, if you caught the Being Mary Jane star's visit to The Tonight Show on Monday night, then you already knew that. The actress appeared in the very funny sketch alongside host Jimmy Fallon, in which they play a cheesy school principal and vice principal who take popular songs and turn them into musical morning announcements.
This latest installment of the amusing Tonight Show segment (previously starring Julianna Margulies) gave a new, corny — and very entertaining — school-themed twist to hits like OMI's "Cheerleader," The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face," and Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance."
But the real highlight was when Union's VP scolded a student named Mitch for not getting his field trip money in on time set to the tune of Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money." Her version of the track? "Mitch Better Have My Money," natch.
Start your day off right and watch the lovely Gabrielle Union's musical morning announcements below.
