The allure of something that has the ability to reflect your mood: very high. (Mood rings, anyone?) But there's a futuristic machine that's landed in an Australian Uniqlo location that's pretty next-level, putting hue-shifting thermotropic liquid crystal-filled baubles to shame. Behold, the UMood.To use the UMood, shoppers wear a headset that monitors brainwaves while sitting in front of a large screen that displays screensaver-esque images, like a rainstorm or cute kitten. The headset gathers information about mood based on five reaction factors to the imagery: by gauging how much each person likes the shots, how much they stress out, and if it can pique interest, maintain concentration, and induce sleep. Then, the UMood machine matches four T-shirts that it thinks are the best fit for the feels it recorded (out of 600 options). But it's not over yet: The machine then assesses reactions to the final four to pick the "perfect" T-shirt.UMood's brainwave-sensor technology was created by Dentsu Sciencejam, a Japanese company. The machine started off in one Sydney Uniqlo outpost; it will then go on a grand tour of other Aussie locations. "We may well take it to other parts of the world if it's successful," Tracy Lang, Uniqlo Australia's marketing director, told Mashable Australia . Hopefully, that means a stateside pit stop in the near future.