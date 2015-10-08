Amazon started with books and has since transformed into a buying-and-selling empire. Now, it's expanding its reach even further, with a hub for homemade crafts and goods, Handmade At Amazon. Yes, Amazon is launching its own Etsy.
Handmade At Amazon is a store designed specifically for handcrafted products. You can find things in categories ranging from jewelry to artwork to home décor to furniture to party supplies. You'll also be able to discover makers who are local to your community or buy from crafters across the globe. The marketplace is launching with 80,000 products, and more than 600 are also Prime eligible.
Previously, these types of artisans had to stick with Etsy or Ebay for selling their creations. Handmade At Amazon doesn't preclude makers from selling on other sites; it's simply another avenue for making a profit — an avenue that gets a whole lot of eyeballs. To be a seller at Handmade At Amazon, you can only include products that are made entirely by hand, are hand-altered, or are hand-assembled (not from a kit). And, you can only include products that are handmade by you or your employee.
As you'd expect, there's a wide variety of products available through Amazon's latest storefront: L.A.-based Ratbone Skinny makes 50 options of cards and paper goods; Chicago-area Farmtown Denim offers raw denim and leather goods; and New York City-based Selah Vie sells handmade jewelry. Seller storefronts include photos and details about the makers, their locations, and how the products are made.
Handmade At Amazon launches today. Because we all needed one more way to spend money on Amazon.
Handmade At Amazon is a store designed specifically for handcrafted products. You can find things in categories ranging from jewelry to artwork to home décor to furniture to party supplies. You'll also be able to discover makers who are local to your community or buy from crafters across the globe. The marketplace is launching with 80,000 products, and more than 600 are also Prime eligible.
Previously, these types of artisans had to stick with Etsy or Ebay for selling their creations. Handmade At Amazon doesn't preclude makers from selling on other sites; it's simply another avenue for making a profit — an avenue that gets a whole lot of eyeballs. To be a seller at Handmade At Amazon, you can only include products that are made entirely by hand, are hand-altered, or are hand-assembled (not from a kit). And, you can only include products that are handmade by you or your employee.
As you'd expect, there's a wide variety of products available through Amazon's latest storefront: L.A.-based Ratbone Skinny makes 50 options of cards and paper goods; Chicago-area Farmtown Denim offers raw denim and leather goods; and New York City-based Selah Vie sells handmade jewelry. Seller storefronts include photos and details about the makers, their locations, and how the products are made.
Handmade At Amazon launches today. Because we all needed one more way to spend money on Amazon.
Advertisement