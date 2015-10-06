Ellen DeGeneres has imagined what a sequel to The Martian might look like, perhaps with a bit of input from your 12-year-old cousin. In the parody trailer, set to air on today's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Matt Damon makes a return to the cosmos. In this movie, however, he isn't stuck on Mars — he's stuck on Uranus.
We dare you to keep a straight face as Damon "explores the surface of Uranus." Of course, an expert has to be brought in to save the stranded star. And who's just the woman for the job? Kim Kardashian West, of course. The spoof trailer also features an incredibly accurate tagline. "One man, one planet, one joke." Watch the video below.
OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/BEImages.
