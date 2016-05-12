You Won't Believe The Stuff Kylie Jenner Is Selling From Her Closet

Update: In case you missed it the last few rounds, Kylie has just restocked her eBay shop wares. Until Sunday morning, you can nab the reality TV star-turned-make-up guru's hand-me-downs at...almost the same price. The proceeds are still going to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, though, which may take some of the sting out of the already competitive bids. Click here to score some Kardashian-Jenner approved goods for yourself.
This story was originally published on May 21, 2015.
Kylie Jenner is a busy girl. Between presenting at award shows, trekking through the great outdoors, and starting a pop career, she's always on the go. And, while her big sister Kim might be a little concerned about about her unusual "childhood," we'd imagine Kylie's latest endeavor would be celebrated...by some.
The 17-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Thursday, sharing that she has partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles for an auction; a percentage of the proceeds will benefit the hospital. Fans of Kylie style, you now have the opportunity to buy some items from her closet. Wedges, T-shirts, denim shorts, and so much more are being offered. And, believe it or not, they're affordable.
Sure, designers like Marc Jacobs, Prada and Chanel are among the pack — but not for as much as you'd pay in a traditional retailer. The cheapest item (Kylie Jenner Black Hoodie Sweatshirt) is $0.99 on eBay. That may mean the items are gently used, but the intent is good. And, it's not just Kylie's closet you can shop from— sister Kendall and the entire Kardashian and Jenner family are participating as well.
Take a look at Kylie's announcement below.
Check out my @ebay @auctioncause auctions! Portion of the proceeds to @ChildrensLA Auctions end 5/31 Get bidding! http://t.co/yenFbtpRaO— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2015
Now, pull out that credit card!
