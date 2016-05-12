Skip navigation!
Cortney Riles
Celebrity Style
You Won't Believe The Stuff Kylie Jenner Is Selling From Her Closet
Cortney Riles
May 12, 2016
Movies
A Fan Found A Plot Hole That Completely Ruins
The Little Mermaid
Cortney Riles
May 4, 2016
Pop Culture
12 Times Kourtney Kardashian Actually Had A Good Point
Vanessa Golembewski
Apr 18, 2016
Entertainment News
Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Doritos-Diet Rumors
If there's one thing we know about Chrissy Teigen, it’s that she has no problem responding to her haters. The outspoken supermodel, 29, set the record
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Miley Cyrus' 15-Year-Old Sister Noah Looks Surprisingly Grown-Up ...
Miley Cyrus is known to turn heads. Whether she’s posing for a magazine or starting an Instagram campaign, the former Disney star is always on our
by
Cortney Riles
Movies
The Carrie Bradshaw Guide To Life
Note: This story was originally published on March 25, 2015. It's crazy to think that Sarah Jessica Parker is 51 years old. We'll always think of her as
by
Lindsey Stanberry
Entertainment News
No One Was Allowed To Bring A Phone To Jen & Justin's Wedding — E...
Here’s what we know: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux recently tied the knot, and the lovebirds are currently enjoying a spectacular honeymoon. And
by
Cortney Riles
Movies
This New
Empire
Trailer Is A Serious Nail-Biter
Brace yourselves: Cookie is back. So are Lucious, Andre, Jamal, and Hakeem, but as usual, the leading lady of the Lyon family has our utmost attention. On
by
Cortney Riles
Music
Macklemore’s New Song Has One Big Problem
In January, Macklemore stole our hearts with his baby announcement. On August 5, the rapper behind hits like "Same Love," and "Thrift Shop" announced a
by
Cortney Riles
Movies
Watch Shanice Williams Find Out She'll Play Dorothy In NBC's
...
Shanice Williams might be the happiest teenager alive right now. Hailing from New Jersey, the 18-year-old was cast as Dorothy in NBC’s live production
by
Cortney Riles
Music
Is A New Lady Gaga Album In The Works?
Ra ra, ooh la la, Gaga is coming back! At least we hope so. On August 3, the singer shared a selfie on Instagram in which she alluded to a highly
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Real Housewives
Star
Kim Richards Arrested In V...
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kim Richards, was arrested on August 2 after allegedly shoplifting over $600 in items at a Target store in
by
Cortney Riles
Music
FKA Twigs Finishes Her Tour With A BANG
July was a rather tough month for music lovers, mainly because Frank Ocean’s sophomore album, Boys Don’t Cry, was not released, as promised.
by
Cortney Riles
Music Tracker
Seinabo Sey Slays With Her New Single "Pretend"
An artist who seamlessly combines soul with EDM is typically hard to find, and Seinabo Sey does exactly that — with a signature style all her own.
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Zendaya Explains The Severity Of Cultural Appropriation
This month, The Hunger Games' Amandla Stenberg called out Kylie Jenner for appropriating Black culture. The debacle, which came shortly after Stenberg's
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Taylor Swift's New Godson Has A Very Interesting Name
Taylor Swift has had quite a week. Not only did the 2015 MTV VMA nominations (of which Swift earned nine) spark some drama between her and Nicki Minaj,
by
Cortney Riles
Music Tracker
Meet Singer Alessia Cara: Taylor Swift's A Fan & So Are We
Kenzo sweater, Blk Denim pants. In less than a year, Alessia Cara has gone from being a You Tube artist to a Def Jam signee whose debut single,
by
Cortney Riles
Pop Culture
How To Carry Around The Internet's Cutest Cats In Your Pocket
Calling all feline-obsessors: Your prayers have been answered, thanks to Burning Flowers (the software company behind Make It Rain). Cat Shake is a
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Katy Perry Weighs In On The Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift Feud — UPDATE
Update: Taylor Swift apologized to Nicki Minaj on Twitter on July 23, writing, "I thought I was being called out. I missed the point, I misunderstood,
by
Cortney Riles
Pop Culture
This Incredible Woman Will Change The Way You Listen To Love Songs
I’ll never forget the first time I listened to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. I was eight, although I felt much older and cooler, as I sat in the back
by
Cortney Riles
Music
Taylor Swift's Training Video For "Bad Blood" Will Inspire You To...
Taylor Swift may have a sweet and sassy signature dance move, but don't let it fool you. The pop star certainly has a tough side, and can throw a mean
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Khloé Kardashian Lands Her Very Own Talk Show
Just when you thought the Kardashian franchise couldn’t get any bigger, Khloé Kardashian has scored yet another spot on your small screen. The Keeping
by
Cortney Riles
TV Shows
A
Xena: Warrior Princess
Remake May Be In The Works
Mondays can be tough, but those beginning-of-the-week blues got a lift, thanks to the Hollywood rumor mill. As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Xena:
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
A Bittersweet Look At Miranda & Blake During Happier Times
The end of a relationship is never easy. Even celebrity breakups make us more emotional than we'd like to admit. First we grieved over the end of Ben
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Third Time's A Charm? Ariana Grande Declares Her Love For The U.S.A.
Ariana Grande has had her fair share of problems this month, and it all started with some sugary treats. The pop star was under investigation after TMZ
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Cara Delevingne's Bisexuality Is Not A Phase
Cara Delevingne knows who she is, and is proud of it. Despite inappropriate insinuations, the 22-year-old supermodel and Paper Towns star is putting an
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
Justin Bieber Posts Instagram Of His Crush, Surprises Us A Little
Justin Bieber has a big crush, and it's not who you'd expect. Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend might have raised several eyebrows during a spring concert with
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
People Are Freaking Out Over This Kendall Jenner Driving Video
Remember when you first got your driver's license? Did you show off your parallel-parking skills or how smoothly you could change lanes? Maybe your
by
Cortney Riles
Entertainment News
WTF? Sinéad O'Connor Calls Kim Kardashian The C-Word
There's an unwritten rule when it comes to Kim Kardashian: You either love or loathe her. Even those who claim they couldn't care less about Kanye West's
by
Cortney Riles
Music Tracker
The 35 Sexiest Music Videos Of All Time
Once upon a time, when an artist released a new album or single, you could expect a correlating music video to premiere on MTV shortly after. Arguments
by
Cortney Riles
