The Country's Oldest Living Nurse Turns 90

This story was originally published on May 12, 2015.
Sometimes, amid all the bad news, you need to read something good. And, Mashable came through on Monday with the story of Florence "SeeSee" Rigney, the oldest registered nurse in the U.S. Rigney, who has spent 69 years working for MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital in Washington State, celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, May 8. Her colleagues marked the occasion by surprising her with a "Birthday Princess" crown and sash, along with a letter of recognition from Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
Rigney graduated from Tacoma General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946 and has worked there ever sense. She's only putting in two days a week now (and no longer working in the operating room), but as she said in the video, she recently did her CPR recertification (though she's adamant that she won't do it again in two more years).
Rigney choked up as she addressed the crowd, but she was also quick to make jokes.
"When I was laying in bed this morning after the alarm went off, I thought, Oh my god, I'm 90? I can't believe it."
Her coworkers cheered, clapped, and wiped away tears.
In her speech, she made no mention of retiring, and that's a good thing. No doubt, Tacoma General would not be the same without her.
