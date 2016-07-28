Internship Tips From The Hills- Lauren Conrad Advice

Having gone on a half-dozen interviews for fashion internships and conducted many of them myself, I know a few red flags that indicate an intern might be in it — as they say — for the wrong reasons. If they ask about freebies and parties right off the bat, chances are they'll be the type who calls in sick "with a headache" at 9 a.m. on the regular. If they write that they have a "passion for fashion" more than once in a cover letter, I'm going to assume they'll be heavy-handed with a thesaurus when presented with actual copy to produce. But, typically, when they say that pop culture — like The Hills — inspired them to look into a career in fashion, I always ask them to explain. Because, despite its reality-show cheesiness, scripted-drama trashiness, and the probably unwise glorification of highlights and headbands, The Hills prompted me to apply to my first fashion internship.