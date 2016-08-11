1. World News: Several people were killed in Turkey after Kurdish rebels used roadside bombs to attack military vehicles.
Officials said rebels of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, launched simultaneous bomb attacks targeting police vehicles in the city of Diyarbakir and the town of Kiziltepe, killing eight people, while four soldiers were killed in a separate attack near the border with Iraq hours earlier. (USA Today)
2. Here At Home: The U.S. Secret Service may have spoken to Donald Trump about his "Second Amendment people" remarks, reports CNN.
The agency would neither confirm nor deny the report to Time. “Those statements did not come from our public affairs office,” said Joseph Casey, a spokesperson for the Secret Service. He added he could not confirm the Secret Service reached out to the Trump campaign. (Time)
3. Major News: Baltimore police routinely violated the constitutional rights of residents, according to a Justice Department report.
The practices overwhelmingly affected the city's Black residents in low-income neighborhoods, according to the 163-page report. In often scathing language, the report identified systemic problems and cited detailed examples. (Baltimore Sun)
4. Geek Out: You can now message President Obama directly via Facebook Messenger.
According to the White House blog, our current POTUS has continued the tradition of reading 10 letters a night, as presidents before him have done. Facebook messages to the president will be included among those 10 each day. Obama explained his reasoning in an official blog post. (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: Another Olympic pool turned green in Rio — this time, it was the pool used for water polo and synchronized swimming.
“Midafternoon, there was a sudden decrease in the alkalinity in the diving pool, and that’s the main reason the color changed,” said Mario Andrada, a Rio 2016 spokesman. He noted that a lot of people had been in the pools in the past week, for practices and competitions at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center. (New York Times)
6. Noms: The Girl Scouts are introducing two brand-new cookies for 2017. Both have been dubbed Girl Scouts S'mores.
"As a nod to the different ways people 's'more,' the new variety includes two versions: a crispy graham cookie double-dipped in a crème icing and enrobed in a chocolatey coating, and a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling," reads the press release. (Read More)
7. Must-See: A man scaled Trump Tower in New York City with suction cups before being yanked in a window by police.
Though nothing is known about him other than that he has long hair and seems to be an experienced climber, the internet can't help but be captivated by his trip up the tower. NBC's Olympics channel was early into the fray. (Read More)
8. Icebreaker: A new video explains why Olympians bite their medals.
Why are Olympians always biting down on their gold medals after a big win? Turns out, it's got a little something to do with science. A new video breaks down some of the reasons why the Final Five and other athletes have been putting their gold medals in their mouths. (Read More)
