1. Here At Home: A baby born in Texas with the Zika-linked birth defect microcephaly died, according to health officials.
Harris County, where the baby was born, now has two reported cases of babies born with microcephaly. The case is the first Zika-related death reported in Texas. (BBC)
2. In The Know: The parents of two Americans killed in Benghazi filed a wrongful-death suit against Hillary Clinton.In the wrongful-death lawsuit, Patricia Smith and Charles Woods charge that the attack that killed four Americans, including their sons, Sean Smith and Tyrone Woods, “was directly and proximately caused, at a minimum” by Mrs. Clinton’s use of a private email server while in the State Department. (The New York Times)
3. On The Trail: Critics are outraged after Donald Trump seemingly insinuated that gun rights supporters should stop Hillary Clinton."Hillary wants to abolish, essentially abolish the Second Amendment," Trump said, according to The Washington Post. "And if she gets to pick…if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks." He added, "Although, the Second Amendment people, maybe there is." (Read More)
4. Talking Points: A Baltimore police officer acquitted in the death of Freddie Gray will likely receive $127,000 in back pay.
Baltimore's Board of Estimates on Wednesday is set to consider a payment of nearly $127,000 for Lt. Brian S. Rice, which "represents the amount of salary that Mr. Rice would have earned for the period of May 1, 2015 through July 18, 2016," according to a board schedule. (NBC News)
5. Real Talk: New Jersey lawmakers proposed a bill that would ban motorists from eating or drinking on the road.
A first-time violation of the law would carry up to $400 in fines and increase to as much as $600 for the second violation. Offenders might have to pay $800 if they get caught a third time, in addition to a 90-day license suspension and points. (Time)
6. Major News: The U.S. women's gymnastics team won gold for second consecutive Olympics.
Team USA received a score of 184.897 to win the gold as Russia took home the silver medal and China took the bronze, reported the Associated Press. This is the team's second consecutive Olympics triumph. (Read More)
7. Tech Talk: Hulu announced that it's eliminating its free, ad-supported streaming feature.
Now Hulu fans will have to pony up: You can pay $8 per month to stream Hulu videos with commercials, or $12 per month if you want to watch ad-free (the same two paid streaming options that have already been around for a while). (Read More)
8. TV Time: American Crime Story announced its second season topic.American Crime Story will return for a second season, this time focusing on Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath. Sarah Paulson and John Travolta have expressed interest in returning. “The Katrina story, to me, is a literal American crime,” Paulson said. “It says something about a uniquely American attitude, and I find it incredibly potent.” (Read More)
