For those who didn't mind sitting through a handful of commercials, Hulu's free streaming service was an economical alternative to other paid streaming apps such as Amazon Prime or Netflix. But now that option is gone.
Hulu is eliminating its free, ad-supported streaming feature. Now Hulu fans will have to pony up: You can pay $8 per month to stream Hulu videos with commercials, or $12 per month if you want to watch ad-free (the same two paid streaming options that have already been around for a while). But if you still want to stream your favorite network TV shows for free, you can — you'll just have to head to a new service called Yahoo View.
Yahoo View will encompass Hulu's previously free content, which includes the five most recent episodes from shows on three major networks (ABC, NBC, and FOX) for eight days after their first airings. If you're a Comcast Xfinity subscriber, you can also watch Hulu's previously free content.
Hulu senior VP and head of experience Ben Smith told Variety in a statement that it decided to change its offerings because, "The free service became very limited and no longer aligned with the Hulu experience or content strategy.”
You can check out Yahoo View today — and its mobile site and apps will be coming soon.
