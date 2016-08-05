1. On The Trail: The latest polls say Hillary Clinton has a 78% chance of winning the presidency.The latest polls predict that Hillary Clinton has a higher chance of winning the presidency. Donald Trump's chance of winning is 22%. (New York Times)
2. Major News: A report alleges that USA Gymnastics failed to investigate sexual abuse claims that didn't come from a survivor or a survivor's parent.An investigative report found that in the 10 years from 1996 to 2006, USA Gymnastics received complaints of sexual abuse regarding more than 50 coaches. The Star found that at least four of those complaints were true. “USA Gymnastics has a long and proactive history of developing policy to protect its athletes and will remain diligent in evaluating new and best practices which should be implemented," USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny said in a statement. (Indianapolis Star)
Advertisement
3. Money Talk: A new study found that $100 is only worth $84.67 in Washington, D.C., and $115.34 in Mississippi.The Tax Foundation compared the cost of living around the country and found how far $100 could really take you in various parts of America. East Coast states, like New York and Massachusetts, ranked low for affordability, while Southern, Midwestern, and Mountain states ranked higher. (Read More)
4. Big Names: Elena Delle Donne, WNBA MVP and member of the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, came out in an interview with Vogue."[She] is a huge part of my life...so to leave her out wouldn't have made any sense," Delle Donne said in an interview of her fiancée. "It's not a coming out article or anything. I've been with her for a very long time now, and people who are close to me know that, and that's that." (ESPN)
5. Tech Talk: Facebook announced that its News Feed will start to hide posts deemed as "clickbait."After complaints from users, Facebook adjusted its algorithm to flag pages that post headlines that mislead readers or withhold information. "Links posted from or shared from Pages or domains that consistently post clickbait headlines will appear lower in News Feed," reads a post on Facebook's news room. (Facebook)
6. 1%: The largest hotel in the world, covering 1.4 million square meters, will open in Saudi Arabia.The hotel, which cost $3.5 billion to build, will have more than 10,000 rooms and 70-plus restaurants. (Read More)
Advertisement
7. Feminism FTW: President Obama wrote an essay on feminism for Glamour magazine."We need to keep changing the attitude that permits the routine harassment of women, whether they’re walking down the street or daring to go online," Obama writes. "We need to keep changing the attitude that teaches men to feel threatened by the presence and success of women." (Read More)
8. Must-See: The Olympics kick off tonight with the opening ceremony.To watch, you can download the NBC Sports app or go to the NBC Sports website. Credentials are required to stream live content. (Read More)
Advertisement