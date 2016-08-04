The World's Largest Hotel Is Coming — & It Has 10,000 Rooms

Each year, more than 15 million Muslims from all around the world make a spiritual pilgrimage to the sacred city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. With that many visitors, the area needs plenty of hotel space. And, as Travel + Leisure reports, it will soon have it with the opening of the Abraj Kudai — which will be the largest hotel in the world.
This 1.4-million-square-meter building cost a whopping $3.5 billion to build. Once Abraj Kudai is complete, it will have more than 10,000 rooms. Accommodations aren't the only thing this massive hotel will offer in large numbers. T+L also reports that there will be 70+ restaurants within the complex. For comparison, consider that that's more than some entire towns (like, a lot more).
The structure itself is comprised of 12 towers, 10 of which will reportedly provide 4-star accommodations to normals. The other two will offer a 5-star experience catering to a more exclusive clientele. The Saudi royal family will also have five floors all to themselves, according to The Guardian. Swooping in will be easy; there are five rooftop helipads.
Abraj Kudai is expected to open next year, but don't panic about being first to make your reservations. After all, there are plenty of rooms. (Travel + Leisure)
