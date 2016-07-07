Ciara & Russell Wilson Just Got Married, Plus More Stories

1. Major News: A new video of the Alton Sterling shooting, which appears to show both of Sterling’s hands empty, was released.
The video, which is extremely graphic, shows the moments before and after Sterling was shot, in addition to the first of several gunshots. After the shots, Sterling is seen with both of his hands apparently empty as an officer pulls an object from Sterling’s pocket. (Read More)
2. World News: The U.K.'s Chilcot Report slammed Tony Blair and Britain's role in the Iraq invasion.
The report has been a long time coming. The Iraq conflict has cost the country almost $13 million and the publication of the report has taken almost as long as the war itself. It totals 2.6 million words — four times longer than Tolstoy’s War and Peace. (Read More)
3. Lawyer Up: Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit alleging that she was sexually harassed by Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.
According to the official complaint, in 2013, Carlson spoke to Ailes about problems she was having with Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy. Ailes allegedly responded by telling her to stop being so easily offended and that she needed to learn to "get along with the boys." (Read More)
4. Get It Girl: Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark, will hand the reigns over to Riri Williams, a Black woman.
In the story, the super-smart teen heads to MIT early, where she creates a gravity-defying suit from her dorm room that's so powerful, it catches Stark's attention in a big way. (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: The U.S. imposed economic sanctions on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his role in human-rights abuses.
This marks the first time that the Treasury Department has human-rights sanctions on any North Korean official. Jong-un is on a list of people whose assets are frozen and who are barred from transactions with any American citizen. (New York Times)
6. Tech Talk: Snapchat's new feature, Memories, makes it way easier to save, find, and share past snaps and stories.
You've already been able to save your snaps, but Memories is the first tool that lets you view those images in-app, as opposed to on your camera roll. Plus, for the first time, you can use Memories (i.e., past snaps) in new stories and snaps or combine your stories into a longer one. (Read More)
7. A-List: Reports are emerging that Ciara and Russell Wilson just tied the knot.
According to E! News, the couple got married at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. While the reports are not confirmed, there are photos of Ciara in a wedding dress and Wilson in a tux. Ciara and her hubby-to-be's wedding night has been, er, highly anticipated since the revelation that the pair is practicing abstinence until marriage. (Read More)
8. Here At Home: An investigative report has uncovered widespread sexual abuse of patients by doctors nationwide.
A new report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has uncovered widespread abuse of children and other patients at the hands of doctors across the country. "While the vast majority of the nation’s 900,000 doctors do not sexually abuse patients, the AJC found the phenomenon is akin to the priest scandal: It doesn’t necessarily happen every day, but it happens far more often than anyone has acknowledged," the report reads. (Read More)
