1. Major News: Two transgender women won in primaries this week.
Misty K. Snow won the nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, while Misty Plowright won the nod for a seat in the Colorado Statehouse. Snow made history in the election by becoming the first transgender U.S. Senate candidate. (NBC News)
2. World News: Toyota is recalling 1.43 million vehicles worldwide over a possible airbag fault.
Automakers have recalled 60 million vehicles in the United States and tens of millions more worldwide to fix the problem with airbags. This recall is unrelated to airbags made by Takata, also a Japanese company, whose faulty equipment has been linked to 14 deaths and more than 100 injuries. (The New York Times)
3. Here At Home: California will vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana in November.
The California secretary of state’s office confirmed on Tuesday that a legalization initiative has qualified for a statewide vote. The proposed measure would allow adults over the age of 21 to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and allow individuals to grow up to six plants for personal use. (Read More)
4. Get It, Girl: Jessica Williams is leaving The Daily Show to work on a new project for Comedy Central.
Williams told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview that her departure is bittersweet. “I feel so many emotions,” she said. “I feel like I’m growing up and graduating.” Williams added, "I feel like I’ve learned a lot about myself on the show." (Read More)
5. In-The-Know: Facebook announced major changes to users' News Feeds.
“Our success is built on getting people the stories that matter to them most,” reads a blog post from Facebook executive Adam Mosseri. “If you could look through thousands of stories every day and choose the 10 that were most important to you, which would they be? The answer should be your News Feed.” (Time)
6. Try Again: Caitlyn Jenner supported Donald Trump in an interview, saying, "Trump seems to be very much for women."
She also said, "He seems very much behind the LGBT community, because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community." (Read More)
7. Siempre Selena: Attention Selena Quintanilla fans: The late singer will get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.
This honor has been a long time coming, as Selena is credited with bringing Latin music, specifically Tejano music, to a mainstream audience (she scored a Grammy in 1994 for Best Mexican/Mexican-American Album and won a slew of other awards). (Read More)
8. Tech Talk: Apple has obtained a patent that would enable the iPhone camera to be disabled by an infrared signal."An infrared emitter can be located in areas where picture or video capture is prohibited,” the patent reads. This could be a godsend at concerts, and indeed could be used in other places to maintain privacy, but the technology could also have some sinister implications. (Read More)
